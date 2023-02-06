Uni-Boob IG Model Says She's Not Mentally Ill, Surgery Is Her 'Extreme Sport'

Play video content TMZ.com

The Instagram model who had one of her 38J breast implants pop is having her mental health questioned online ... but she says she's not ill and views plastic surgery as a hobby.

The Canadian model, who goes by Mary Magdalene on social media, tells us she started getting plastic surgeries at 18 and after 12 years and a ton of procedures, she says she started feeling like her plastic transformation was her own way of being an adrenaline junkie.

Mary says she's just like anyone who gets super into extreme sports ... but instead of climbing bigger mountains or jumping from higher heights, she went bigger and bigger with her injections ... from her lips, to her butt and, of course, her boobs.

As we reported ... Mary says she's going to change to a more "natural" look after one of her 11-pound boob implants popped, leaving her with a uni-boob and a bunch of tattooed skin.

Mary says her out-of-this-world surgeries brought her happiness over the years, but adds her feelings have changed and now she's going to change her appearance. In fact, she says if her implant didn't pop, she would have gone even bigger with her next procedure and doubled her already massive 38J cup size.

The IG model says she's going to do her next breast procedure in Brussels, and she's going under the knife twice for a breast reduction that will set her back nearly $33,000 ... and bring her breast implants down from 5,000 cc to 700cc.

Mary says she had a spiritual awakening after the incident, with her come-to-Jesus moment aided in part by some mind-altering substances ... and she wants to move away from what she sees as her current "bimbo" look.