OnlyFans Star Lane V Rogers Killed in Motorcycle Accident

Lane V Rogers -- a popular OnlyFans star who performed as Blake Mitchell on the platform -- has died ... TMZ has learned.

A family member of Rogers tells TMZ ... he died in a motorcycle accident on Monday ... and the family is at an "absolute loss for words."

Rogers was driving his motorcycle near Oxnard, California just before 4 PM when he collided with a box truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear what caused the accident ... or whether drugs or alcohol played any role. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and spoke with police.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner tells us Rogers died from blunt force trauma.

Rogers last posted on Instagram about a week ago ... sharing a humorous video where he joked about having to explain the past five years of his life to a past version of himself.

Rogers went by Blake Mitchell on OF and boasted hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

He was 31.