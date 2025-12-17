Brazilian Influencer Maria Katiane Gomes da Silva Dead, Husband Arrested

Tragedy in Brazil ... popular influencer Maria Katiane Gomes da Silva, just 25 years old, has died after falling from her 10th-floor apartment in São Paulo.

The 25-year-old’s husband -- businessman Alex Leandro Bispo dos Santos, 40 -- is suspected of pushing her from the condo they shared ... he's been arrested on a temporary order while cops probe a possible homicide.

Local reports say neighbors called police and emergency crews after hearing screams and a loud bang on Nov. 29 ... and when officers showed up, Santos was allegedly found holding his wife’s body.

Santos allegedly claimed Maria died by suicide following an argument -- but investigators say that story quickly fell apart. Santos was arrested 10 days later on December 9.

Investigators reviewed security footage from inside the apartment and building, and according to reports from g1 and O Globo, the video appears to contradict his account ... showing Santos allegedly assaulting Maria in the parking garage, then continuing to argue with her in the elevator, at one point even reaching for her neck.