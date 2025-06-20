Celebrate Jaws' 50th Anniversary with New Merch
Jaws Turns 50 You're Gonna Need a Bigger Wallet for This Anniversary Merch!
It has been 50 years since you started to think twice about going into the ocean ... and what better way to celebrate the occasion than with some jaw-dropping merch!?
The Steven Spielberg classic "Jaws" celebrates its golden anniversary today ... and Universal is marking the occasion with a ton of new products, from Funko Pops to tote bags, children's books to apparel and everything in between ... including a rubber duckie!
Jaws LEGO Set
What's more painful than a shark attack? Stepping on a LEGO ... which we hope you don't do when you get this Jaws LEGO Set!
Recreating the Orca's battle with the infamous Bruce, this set gives you the chance to get a sweet snapshot of Brody, Hooper, and Quint's iconic confrontation with the water beast.
This one's guaranteed to make you smile ... you son of a b***h.
Jaws x Loungefly
If you're on the hunt to kill a man-eating shark ... or just in need of a cute bag ... check out this Jaws Mini-Packpack and matching wallet from Loungefly.
The bag shows the Orca in the ocean, as the titular shark -- which moves up and down -- swims through the waters nearby. It also features a lining covered with shark details and the movie's title treatment inside.
The wallet, sold separately, includes slots for four cards and a zippered compartment ... for all your shark bait.
Nautica x Jaws Collection
Wear Jaws on your body at all times ... with offerings from the epic Nautica Jaws Collection.
Pictured above are the collab's purple Amity Island shirt, and navy blue shark trunks ... while the brand is also selling a white lighthouse shirt, cute button-downs and tank tops.
Mayor Vaughn can't stop you, so wear it proud!
Jaws Board Game
This summer is gonna be one of the best we've ever had ... thanks to this family friendly Ravensburger Jaws Board Game!
Look down at Amity Island and its surrounding waters ... a Great White is preying on islanders and vacationers alike! Now it's your turn to fight back with this easy-to-play strategic board game.
Little People Collector Jaws Special Edition Set
This Little People Collector Jaws Movie Special Edition Set is about as small and charming as Amity Island itself!
These little figurines are detailed and adorable. Hooper's got his beanie and wedding band, Hooper's got his scar ... and then there's Quint, half in the jaws of the shark he's trying to kill!
Jaws - 50th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook
And for the physical media lovers out there, you need the Jaws - 50th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook.
For this baby you get the head, the tail, the whole damn thing ... in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and Digital. Featuring custom art of the cast and killer shark on the front ... and a Beach Closed sign on the back ... this bad boy will look great in your personal collection.
Plus, you never know when this classic will fall off streaming ... so pick it up ... and maybe a 4K player ... now!
