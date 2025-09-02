Shark Attacks 8-Year-Old Boy Off Key West, Florida, Seriously Injuring Leg

Terrifying incident in Key Largo, Florida -- an 8-year-old boy was chomped by a shark on his leg and had to be airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirms to TMZ the shark attack went down around 3:24 PM Monday as the boy was snorkeling with his dad and another sibling ... and he was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center at Miami's Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Play video content Broadcastify.com

Chilling MCSO dispatch audio captures the chaos ... a scuba boat alerted by the boy's father called in the injury -- the child was reportedly bitten above the knee -- describing the boy as pale and losing a ton of blood.

According to the call, they slapped on two tourniquets and a bandage to slow the bleeding ... all while scrambling to monitor the boy’s vital signs.

Sheriff Rick Ramsay told the Miami Herald the boy went under the knife Monday night. His current condition was not immediately released.

Play video content TMZ Studios