Abby Lee Miller Apologizes For Incorrectly Identifying 2 Doctors in Lawsuit

Abby Lee Miller is requesting the court dismiss the defendants from a lawsuit she filed ... she accidentally sued them for committing malpractice after mixing up a couple medical practitioners.

Here's the deal ... the "Dance Moms" star filed court documents asking to remove Dr. Hooman Melamed, Dr. Paul Dwan and Cedars-Sinai Marina Hospital from a lawsuit she filed alleging a catheter was left in her body after a surgery.

In a statement to TMZ, Abby says the two doctors "vigorously and consistently

maintained that their care and treatment of Ms. Miller met the applicable standard of care."

The statement says that Abby acknowledges neither Dr. Melamed nor Dr. Dwan are at fault for the alleged incident, and she has agreed to apologize.

The statement continues, "Ms. Miller expressly acknowledges that any negative past statements made by or on behalf of her regarding the care and treatment provided by Dr. Melamed or Dr. Dwan are retracted and should not be relied upon or repeated by her or anyone acting on her behalf.

"Dr. Melamed and Dr. Dwan have always remained committed to providing high-quality medical care and to treat every patient with professionalism, compassion, and diligence. Dr. Melamed and Dr. Dwan are pleased to have this matter resolved and remain focused on serving patients and the community."

Abby's lawyer tells TMZ ... she plans to file a lawsuit against other defendants in the future, though it's not clear when that might be or who they might sue.

We broke the story ... Abby filed the lawsuit last year in connection with a 2020 surgery she says she had on her spine.

Play video content Video: Abby Lee Miller Details Docs Brushing Off Her Pain, Catheter Later Found in Body TMZ.com

Abby says she thought the surgery was successful ... but she began suffering abdominal pain and discomfort ... distress she says she shared with multiple medical professionals until she says a CT scan revealed a "retained catheter."