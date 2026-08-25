Raquel Lee Reached Confidential Settlement with Mark Curry Before Suing Disney

Raquel Lee reportedly made a secret settlement with actor Mark Curry long before suing Disney for failing to protect her from allegedly getting raped as a teenager.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Raquel reached a "confidential settlement agreement" in 2015 with Curry, who played her dad on "The Poof Point."

Prominent attorney Gloria Allred -- who represented more than 30 of Bill Cosby's accusers -- represented Raquel in the settlement.

No word at the moment on what the private resolution was for.

As we previously reported, Raquel is suing Disney, claiming she was raped and sexually assaulted by an unnamed adult employee when she was just 14 ... alleging the studio didn't protect her.

She alleges Disney repeatedly put her in close contact with the man she says abused her, saying staffers told her to "bond" with him while they were filming back in 2001.

According to the suit, Raquel says the man raped and sexually assaulted her in his hotel room, continued abusing her during production and claims he sexually assaulted her on a flight back to California.

She alleges Disney execs blamed her after her behavior and performance had changed dramatically, saying her acting career was ruined and she suffered years of emotional and psychological harm.