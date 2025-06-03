Abby Lee Miller Sues Cedars-Sinai Hospital, Claims Doctors Left Catheter in Her Body

Abby Lee Miller's accusing a prominent Los Angeles-area hospital of malpractice ... claiming the doctors who performed surgery on her left a foreign object in her body.

The "Dance Moms" star is suing Cedars-Sinai Marina Hospital and two doctors in relation to a 2020 surgery she got on her spine.

While the surgery appeared to have been successful, Abby says she began suffering from abdominal pain and discomfort ... distress she says she shared with multiple medical professionals, including the two doctors who performed her surgery.

Miller claims her complaints were waved away and largely ignored ... until she says one of her doctors finally performed a CT scan.

According to Abby, the CT scan revealed a "retained catheter" she says was left inside her body after the surgery.

She's suing for medical negligence, professional negligence, medical battery and more ... and asking for at least $1.4 million.

ALM's been in a number of doctors' offices over the past few years because of her battle with Burkitt lymphoma, a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The disease has affected her mobility, and she now uses a wheelchair in order to get around.

A spokesperson for Cedars-Sinai tells TMZ ... "Cedars-Sinai cannot comment on pending legal matters. Also, due to federal and state privacy laws, Cedars-Sinai cannot discuss any patient’s medical treatment."