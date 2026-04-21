California 1st-Grade Teacher Stabbed to Death, Daughter Critical, Suspect at Large

UPDATE

8:35 AM PT -- Burbank Police just announced a suspect was arrested Monday night … 30-year-old Sergio Fraire was taken into custody by a SWAT team serving a search warrant. Police say evidence related to the stabbings was recovered at the scene. Fraire had been identified as a person of interest by investigators Monday.

Police were working to determine a motive for the crime and the relationship between the suspect and the victims.

A first-grade teacher in California has been killed and her daughter was critically injured in a stabbing early Monday morning ... and police are still looking for the suspect.

Burbank Police say officers got a call around 6 AM about a stabbing in a single-family home ... and found two women had been attacked at the scene.

Police later released their identities ... 59-year-old Arti Varma and her 25-year-old daughter Meera.

BPD said they were taken to a nearby hospital, where one woman died from her injuries and the other remains hospitalized.

Neighbors told news Arti was a public school educator, and she's listed as a first-grade teacher on the Bret Harte Elementary School website.

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Meera is a mental health activist who has worked alongside Oprah Winfrey, former President Joe Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and more ... according to her website.

Neighbor Christina Strattan told KTLA that Arti's husband and Meera's father is "not in the U.S. right now," saying ... "He may be in India, that’s kind of the understanding."

Another neighbor, Victor Goli, told ABC7 Arti's husband was inconsolable over the news, saying ... "He couldn't even speak right ... he was crying."