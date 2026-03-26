Woman Who Reportedly Confessed to Killing Boyfriend After He Tried to Rape Her Daughter, Cleared of Murder
Brazil Woman Confessed to Killing and Mutilating Boyfriend for Trying to Rape Her Daughter … Free to Go, Report Says
A woman in Brazil who reportedly confessed to killing her boyfriend and cutting off his testicles because he was trying to rape her 11-year-old daughter has been cleared of the charges of murder and destroying a corpse.
According to multiple reports, Erica Pereira da Silveria Vicente says she saw some troubling texts Everton Amaro de Silva had sent to the young girl ... and then found him on top of her.
Prosecutors say Erica spiked his drink with Klonopin and then stabbed him and clubbed him while he was unconscious.
She allegedly dumped the body in a wasteland in Belo Horizonte -- with the help of a teen who had heard screaming ... before Erica chopped off de Silva's genitals and torched his corpse.
Prosecutors argued she acted "not in blind rage but with cold premeditation" ... but Erica insisted everything she did was just to protect her daughter.
And on Tuesday, a jury reportedly backed her up, acquitting her of aggravated homicide and destroying a corpse. The woman -- who had spent a year in jail awaiting her trial -- has now been cleared of the charges.