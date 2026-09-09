Mom Accused of Being Drunk When 5-Month-Old Drowned in Hotel Hot Tub In Pennsylvania

Prosecutors Say She Was Drunk

A Pennsylvania mom got hammered and put her 5-month-old daughter in a hotel hot tub, where she drowned ... at least according to prosecutors.

25-year-old Diontae Nicole Beckett is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children in the May 11 death of her daughter, A'zara Beckett.

The child drowned at the Best Western Plus Intercourse Village Inn & Suites in Leacock Township.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, the mother admitted she'd been drinking throughout the day and had taken A'zara swimming earlier that afternoon ... but denied putting the kid in the spa tub -- despite evidence to the contrary.

The D.A. says investigators found a photo and video on her phone showing the infant in the spa tub.

Hotel surveillance allegedly shows the woman entering the lobby with A'zara appearing lifeless in her arms. Guests called 911 and tried to save the baby before first responders arrived.

The coroner later determined A'zara died from freshwater drowning.

Authorities say a chemical breath test put the mother's blood alcohol level at 0.149%.