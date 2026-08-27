YouTuber Chris Sails Arrested for Allegelly Lying to Cops About Kids Being in Danger

YouTuber Chris Sails allegedly lied to cops about his kids falling into a body of water ... and ended up in handcuffs after officers figured out the kids were fine ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the Waller County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on August 16 about a suspicious person running and jumping onto residents’ cars.

The docs say the officer arrived at the scene to find Chris sitting in the roadway next to a light pole and appearing to be praying. The officer said Chris started rolling around in the street moments later.

During questioning, the cops claim Chris lied to them and said his kids had fallen into a body of water located directly behind his home.

The police say they immediately launched a search and rescue with fire department vehicles, search and rescue boats, specialized sonar equipment, and aerial drones. The officers ended the search after discovering the kids were safe and sound with family members.