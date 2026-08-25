Djimon Hounsou's Ex Asks Judge to Hold Him in Contempt

Djimon Hounsou's ex says she wants a judge to hold him in contempt of court ... after she claims he violated a court order by taking their kids out of state without giving sufficient notice.

Ri'za Marie Simpson filed her petition earlier this month ... claiming that on August 15, Djimon's lawyer informed her Djimon planned to take their children from Georgia to California.

Ri'za says a previous court order demands that one parent give the other advance written notice of the trip, along with details like the dates of travel and where they're staying.

She claims she was given "at best an hour and a half of 'advance notice'" and insists that doesn't cut it. Ri'za also says the trip to California is not in the best interests of the kids, claiming it will cause them to miss their entire third week of school.

She's asking the court to hold Djimon in willful contempt of court ... and to have him pay her attorney's fees and expenses for having to go to court over it.

As we've reported ... Djimon filed for joint legal and physical custody of their two kids -- a son born in 2022 and a daughter born in 2023 -- back in January.

At the time, Ri'za agreed to shared legal custody ... but asked the court to award her primary physical custody, given their employment and travel histories.

That legal filing came about a month after Ri'za was arrested and charged with simple assault after she allegedly punched Djimon in the face.