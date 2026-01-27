'Gladiator' Actor Djimon Hounsou's Ex-Girlfriend Secures Protective Order

Stay The F**k Away From Me!!!

Djimon Hounsou's baby mama, Ri'za Marie Simpson, was arrested for alleged assault earlier this month ... but Ri'za just told a judge she's the one who needs protection from Djimon.

In court documents, obtained by TMZ, Ri'za says she was wrongfully arrested and has suffered financial abuse and an attempted illegal eviction at the hand of Djimon.

Ri'za also claims Djimon slammed a vehicle door on her left side, screamed in her face and called her names during an incident in December ... and says there was a separate incident in October when Djimon got in her face in front of their children. Ri'za claims Djimon began to "come at" her, yelling and standing nose-to-nose with her in the heated exchange.

The judge ended up granting the temporary protective order, which requires Djimon to not have any contact with Ri'za and stay 200 yards from Ri'za and the children ... at least until a hearing in early February.

As we reported ... Djimon told police Ri'za struck his face with a closed fist after he tried to kick her out of a residence he owns.

Police later took Ri'za into custody for simple assault and obstruction for allegedly providing false information when confronted by officers.

But last week, Ri'za released recorded audio allegedly revealing the argument leading up to the alleged fight.

In the audio clip, Ri'za repeatedly asks for her keys back, telling Djimon he doesn't have the right to boot her from her residence and explaining she'll call the cops if he keeps refusing.

It's after the recording ends, Ri'za claims, that Djimon closed a car door on her.