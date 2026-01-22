Djimon Hounsou & Baby Mama's Tense Argument Recorded, Listen to the Audio

Djimon Hounsou's baby mama is calling BS on the report he made to cops ... and, she's got audio she says shows her calm and cool while he tried to kick her out of their shared home.

Ri'za Marie recorded her conversation with Djimon prior to her arrest for assault ... telling us she was heading to Miami on a trip to get away from the tension in her relationship when she got a text from Djimon demanding she vacate the property.

Despite separating about two years ago, Marie says the two have been living together ... until December 2, when she says he took her keys and wouldn't give them back.

Listen to the clip for yourself -- Ri'za repeatedly asks for her keys back, telling Djimon he doesn't have the right to boot her from her residence and explaining she'll call the cops if he keeps refusing.

While it's hard to hear Djimon in much of the recording, there are moments where he seems to vent his frustrations ... even referring to her as a "bitter f***ing divorced person" before yelling at her to get out.

Ri'za tells us she was standing in the door of Djimon's G-Wagon during this argument ... keeping the door from closing by standing in it.

She claims Djimon kept trying to close the door on her, so she put her arm out to block the door from hitting her ... and insists she never thought she hit him or that he was injured.

After their argument, Ri'za says she went to her room to get away from Djimon, who then threw her keys under the door. He then left to make a report to Atlanta cops, Ri'za says.

In the alleged texts, Djimon has no issue with the kids staying, but Ri'za isn't welcome in the house anymore ... and he says he plans to change the security system and garage code.

Worth noting ... Ri'za tells us she plans to present the audio to defend herself in court.