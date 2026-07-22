Djimon Hounsou’s Massive Income For 'Rebel Moon,' 'Quiet Place' Revealed in Battle With Ex

Djimon Hounsou's huge paydays for some of his movies were revealed as part of his bitter custody battle with his ex, Ri’za Marie Simpson ... and we've got the figures.

TMZ obtained a financial declaration, filed by Djimon, which shows how much he was paid for various projects ... including $1.1 million for "A Quiet Place: Day One."

Djimon made $1.25 million for "Red Car" with Halle Berry and Scott Eastwood, $250K for a couple 'Rebel Moon' films, $400K for the horror film "The Monster," $300K for "The Rising," and another $300K for "The Zealot."

In the docs, Djimon listed his average gross monthly income of around $60K but claims to spend around $85K.

His monthly expenses include $5K for his car, $9,700 for his mortgage, $2,500 on groceries and household items, $2,500 on dining out, $2,500 on clothing, and around $2,500 on entertainment and vacations.

He said his acting jobs are unpredictable and his income varies drastically.

Djimon said he also earned over $600K in residual income from various projects ... and $150K for a project with FIFA.

Ri'za said she believes Djimon's monthly income may be higher than he said when you add it all up … estimating around $133K per month in gross income.

She is asking the court to award her $30K in interim attorney fees and another $10K to retain a financial expert for the case.

As TMZ first reported, the actor filed for joint custody in January after a domestic dispute between the two.