I Don't Wanna Look Like a 'Crackhead' in My Mug Shot

Play video content Video: Tiffany Haddish Stresses About Mug Shot in Dashcam Video From 2022 DUI Bust Peachtree City Police Dept.

Tiffany Haddish was way more concerned with how her mug shot would come out than her DUI bust ... at least that's how it seemed on the dashcam footage.

TMZ obtained dashcam footage from Tiffany's 2022 DUI arrest in Georgia ... and the comedian didn't love hearing that she'd be posing for her mug shot when they got to Fayette County Jail.

Tiffany tells officers she's worried she'd look like a "crackhead" in her booking photo ... saying she's going to be upset if she looks "busted and dusted" because she refused to blow into a breathalyzer.

As you can see, it actually turned out pretty good ... much better than some of the mugs we've seen from other celebs.

Tiffany also made some jokes about smoking weed ... and said she was super tired.

Remember ... Tiffany's dodging a trial and jail time for the DUI, after striking a plea deal in the case.

Sources with direct knowledge previously told TMZ ... the comedian was sentenced to 12 months probation as part of the deal.