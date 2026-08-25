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Tiffany Haddish Stresses About Mug Shot in Dashcam Video From 2022 DUI Bust

Tiffany Haddish I Don't Wanna Look Like a 'Crackhead' in My Mug Shot

By TMZ Staff
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Video: Tiffany Haddish Stresses About Mug Shot in Dashcam Video From 2022 DUI Bust
Peachtree City Police Dept.

Tiffany Haddish was way more concerned with how her mug shot would come out than her DUI bust ... at least that's how it seemed on the dashcam footage.

TMZ obtained dashcam footage from Tiffany's 2022 DUI arrest in Georgia ... and the comedian didn't love hearing that she'd be posing for her mug shot when they got to Fayette County Jail.

tiffany haddish dui mug shot 2022
Fayette County Sheriff's Office

Tiffany tells officers she's worried she'd look like a "crackhead" in her booking photo ... saying she's going to be upset if she looks "busted and dusted" because she refused to blow into a breathalyzer.

Celebrity Mug Shots
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Celebrity Mug Shots Launch Gallery

As you can see, it actually turned out pretty good ... much better than some of the mugs we've seen from other celebs.

Tiffany also made some jokes about smoking weed ... and said she was super tired.

Remember ... Tiffany's dodging a trial and jail time for the DUI, after striking a plea deal in the case.

Tiffany Haddish Through The Years
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Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Sources with direct knowledge previously told TMZ ... the comedian was sentenced to 12 months probation as part of the deal.

They told us she has to complete a DUI course, do 40 hours of community service and stay away from drugs and alcohol -- except prescribed medication. Her driving privileges have also been suspended in Georgia.

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