College Wrestler Fell to His Death at Yosemite National Park

A California college wrestler is dead after he fell near Illilouette Falls at Yosemite National Park.

Santa Rosa Junior College Coach Fred Duerr confirmed that wrestler Ryan George died over the weekend ... according to multiple reports.

Duerr said ... "If you knew Ryan, you know he was one of the most genuine, positive people you could ever meet. He had this way of lighting up a room, making you feel welcome, and bringing out the best in everyone around him."

The coach recalled that Ryan was "always smiling, always encouraging, always full of life."

Ryan's college coach said he "was an amazing leader and wrestler, but more than that, he was an amazing human."

Duerr added ... "We love you and we will miss you so much, Ryan. Thank you for everything you gave us."

Ryan reportedly competed in the Dave Pacheco Invitational in Sacramento just days before his tragic death.

He was 19.