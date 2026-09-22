Florida DCF Investigating Death of Toddler Fatally Shot by 4-Year-Old Cousin

The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating the death of 2-year-old Brayden Tennyson, who was fatally shot by his 4-year-old cousin, TMZ has learned.

A DCF spokesperson tells TMZ … "The Florida Department of Children and Families investigates all child deaths related to allegations of abuse, neglect, or abandonment in close coordination with law enforcement."

Play video content Video: 4-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shoots 2-Year-Old Cousin in Florida Fox 35 Orlando

As TMZ previously reported, Brayden was shot inside a rental home in Kissimmee after investigators said his 4-year-old cousin got ahold of an unsecured handgun.

The children were reportedly alone in a car when the older boy grabbed the weapon, which Osceola County Sheriff Chris Blackmon said was "literally in the open."

Adults standing outside the vehicle heard the gunshot.

Brayden was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead just days before his third birthday. His family had traveled from Georgia for a vacation.