'Deadliest Catch' Will Pay Tribute to Late Deckhand Todd Meadows in New Season

The upcoming season of "Deadliest Catch" will address the death of rookie deckhand Todd Meadows ... but audiences won't see footage from the tragic incident at sea.

Discovery says the series premiere will feature a tribute to Todd -- who died in February while working on the Aleutian Lady -- plus other segments highlighting how his death impacted the crew and the broader fishing community.

The network says Todd will show up in later episodes too.

Cameras were rolling Feb. 25 when Todd went overboard and drowned in the Bering Sea ... but it sounds like the footage will never see the light of day.

Discovery says it's not showing Todd's death out of respect for his family and loved ones.

Todd was only 25 ... and he's survived by his wife and two children. This was his first season on "Deadliest Catch."