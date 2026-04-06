'Deadliest Catch' Deckhand Todd Meadows Cause of Death Revealed

"Deadliest Catch" deckhand Todd Meadows' official cause of death has been revealed ... and it sounds horrific and painful.

Todd died from "drowning with probable hypothermia" and "submersion of body in cold water" ... according to his death certificate.

The public document, obtained by TMZ, says Todd was pronounced dead at 5:15 PM on Feb. 25 in an "accident" aboard the Aluetian [sic] Lady crab vessel in the Bering Sea.

As we reported ... Todd fell overboard while crabbing on a fishing boat off the coast of Alaska, and "Deadliest Catch" cameras were rolling. Todd's family told us they don't want Discovery to air any footage of the incident.

The document says Todd's body was cremated after being transported back to Anchorage.