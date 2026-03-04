Todd Meadows' Mom Says 'Deadliest Catch' Should NOT Air Video of Fatal Incident

"Deadliest Catch" cameras were rolling when deckhand Todd Meadows fell overboard off the coast of Alaska last week ... but his mother tells TMZ, she doesn't want the show to profit from her son's passing.

Angela Meadows tells us, "We don’t want to see any footage from the accident and do not want Discovery to air any of that footage or make money off of our son’s death. We hope they only air good things of Todd on that boat."

In fact, Angela says the family has asked for footage of Todd crabbing, so that they can watch him do what he loved and "have the videos for memories."

As we reported ... Meadows fell overboard while crabbing on a fishing boat on Feb. 25. When his unresponsive body was recovered from the Bering Sea, first aid and attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful.

Meadows' bunkmate confirmed show cameras were rolling at the time.

The family is still waiting for definitive, clear answers as to how their son died, as the Coast Guard continues its investigation. But Angela says she's been assured Todd did not suffer in his final moments.

Angela told us, "We don’t want to put the blame on anyone, but someone has to take responsibility. We will have justice for Todd."

Additionally, she hopes production didn't just stand back and film during the incident. Angela says she and Todd's father, Luke, are hoping for the best, but they absolutely "want answers."