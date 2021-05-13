Ex-'Deadliest Catch' Star Jake Harris Busted For DUI Again

Ex-"Deadliest Catch" star Jake Harris may not have learned his lesson from a previous DUI bust that landed him behind bars ... 'cause we’ve learned he was busted again for DUI.

A spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol tells TMZ ... Harris was busted near Mount Vernon, WA. last week after cops say they clocked him driving a Dodge Journey 86 MPH in a 70 MPH zone.

We're told Harris didn't initially pull over ... and drove another 3 miles to stop in a safe location. Cops say they discovered Harris’ license is revoked. Even if it wasn’t revoked, cops say Harris was required to have an ignition interlocking device installed -- a requirement from his previous DUI conviction.

And, you guessed it, cops say Harris didn't have the device installed since the car apparently belonged to a friend who had loaned it to him. In any event ... cops said Harris' eyes were bloodshot, his pupils were constricted, face was pale and his speech was repetitive.

Cops say Harris told them he had taken prescribed meds that morning, though the cop wouldn't say what kind. They suspected he was impaired ... and after Harris refused a sobriety test, cops arrested him.

He was booked into county jail for felony DUI, misdemeanor driving on a license revoked and misdemeanor failure to have an ignition interlock installed. Records show he posted $50k bond and was released on Tuesday.