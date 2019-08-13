Ex-'Deadliest Catch' Star Jake Harris Gets 18 Months Behind Bars
8/13/2019 12:40 AM PT
Ex-"Deadliest Catch" star Jake Harris has been behind bars ever since his January arrest ... and it would behoove him to get comfy 'cause he's gonna be there a while longer.
According to legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Harris was sentenced to 18 months in Skagit County Corrections following his arrest on 2 felony charges ... driving under the influence and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance ... heroin.
As we reported ... Harris led state troopers on a chase in Skagit County, Washington when he took off with his RV. Cops say they noticed signs of drug use after they pulled him over -- pinpoint pupils, bloodshot eyes and a pale face. He was arrested and pled guilty to the 2 felony charges.
For a year after his release, Harris -- who was skipper of the Cornelia Marie before leaving "Deadliest Catch" in 2012 -- has to undergo an evaluation for drug dependency and he's not allowed to booze either. He'll also have to get an ignition interlock device installed in his whip for 6 months.
