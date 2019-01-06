'Deadliest Catch' Crabber Neal Hillstrand's Boat Is Getting Tugged Into His Divorce

'Deadliest Catch' Neal Hillstrand Boat Gets Tugged Into Divorce

"Deadliest Catch" star Neal Hillstrand ﻿is getting his family fishing vessel dragged into his divorce proceedings with his wife ... but this story doesn't have anything to do with tugboats.

According to divorce docs, obtained by TMZ, Neal agreed to fork over $10,000 to his estranged wife, Sugayle Marie Hillstrand, if he and his brothers ever sell their boat.

The docs show Neil has one-third ownership in "Time Bandit" -- along with his brothers, Captains Johnathan and Andy -- and he's bound to cut a check to his ex if his family ever unloads the fishing boat made famous in Discovery's reality TV series. As best we can tell, "Time Bandit" is currently not up for sale.

Neil filed for divorce Oct. 29, and docs show he gets the former couple's $340,000 house, plus a 1969 Chevy Malibu. She gets their 2 SUVs, a 2012 Sierra and 2006 Envoy.

As part of the divorce, Neil already paid his ex $15k in November and will shell out $1,500 per month over the next 6 months.

But, the biggest catch in this divorce is the boat.