'Deadliest Catch' Vessel Time Bandit for Sale at $2.88 Mil

'Deadliest Catch' Time Bandit's for Sale for $2.88 Mil

If catching crabs in style is your thing, have we got a deal for you -- a real life "Deadliest Catch" ship which is now available ... for a small fortune.

The Time Bandit -- which debuted on the hit Discovery show in season 2 -- has hit the market for a whopping $2,888,888 million. The folks over at Dock Street Brokers are doing the honors ... and they describe the vessel as a 113-foot boat that can hold 175,000 pounds of crab.

Imagine the crab bake!

The Bandit -- built in 1991 and captained by the Hillstrand brothers -- has been on "Deadliest Catch" for most of the seasons. If your taste buds prefer salmon, you're in luck -- this sucker holds even more of that ... a whopping 365k pounds!

As we first reported, one of the captains -- Neil Hillstrand -- filed for divorce and, according to docs, he agreed to fork over $10k to his estranged wife, IF the brothers ever sold the boat.

Rough waters ahead?