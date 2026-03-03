Coast Guard Investigating 'Deadliest Catch' Deckhand Todd Meadows' Death

Todd Meadows -- a rookie deckhand on a fishing vessel featured on "Deadliest Catch" -- died at sea last week ... and now the U.S. Coast Guard is investigating his death, TMZ has learned.

A Coast Guard rep tells us ... "On February 25, 2026, at 5:05 PM local Alaska time, Coast Guard watchstanders at the Arctic District command center in Juneau received notification from the fishing vessel Aleutian Lady, reporting that a crew member by the name of Todd Meadows fell overboard approximately 170 miles north of Dutch Harbor. He was recovered unresponsive by the crew approximately ten minutes later. First aid and attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful, and the crew transported the deceased to Dutch Harbor."

They added ... "The Coast Guard is currently investigating this situation. As the nation’s leading marine safety organization, the Coast Guard investigates marine casualties and accidents to uncover their causes and initiate necessary corrective actions."

We're told Meadows' body was received at the Anchorage Medical Examiner's Office on February 27 and an autopsy was performed. We're told the body was released yesterday.

As we reported ... Our sources told us the deckhand died in a fishing-related incident during filming, though it's unclear if the cameras caught the incident on video.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Discovery Channel told TMZ ... "We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows. This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time.”

Todd is survived by 3 boys, and a GoFundMe started for them has already neared $30K.

He was 25.