Bo Gritz, Former Green Beret Who Inspired 'Rambo,' Dead at 87

Bo Gritz, a Vietnam War hero who inspired Sylvester Stallone's character John Rambo in "First Blood," is dead.

Bo died Friday at his home in Sandy Valley, Nevada ... according to his wife. His official cause of death is unclear, but Bo's wife documented his health issues online, saying he had been battling cancer.

A highly decorated war veteran who earned the rank of lieutenant colonel, Bo ran for president in 1992 ... and he was famously involved in the 1992 Ruby Ridge standoff, when he reportedly managed to convince anti-government extremist Randy Weaver into surrendering to federal agents in Idaho following an 11-day siege that killed Weaver's wife and child.

Bo also hosted a radio show, "Freedom Call," on the American Voice Radio Network.

He was born in 1939 in Enid, Oklahoma ... and he was a Green Beret and an Army Special Forces officer.

Bo's wife Judy posted ... "BO JUST PEACEFULLY PASSED. HIS COMRADES WELCOMING HIM, 'WHAT TOOK YOU SO LONG, COLONEL?' He's looking into the eyes of our Savior."

He was 87.