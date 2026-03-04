'Deadliest Catch' Star Todd Meadows' Bunkmate Recalls Night of His Death

A new interview is revealing more details about the accident that killed "Deadliest Catch" deckhand Todd Meadows last week ... as the incident was "unfortunately" caught on camera, according to Meadows' bunkmate Trey John Green III.

Green told Us Weekly, “Discovery is done filming, but there was a producer and a deck cam guy on the boat for the past two months filming for Season 22 of the show. It was filmed, unfortunately.”

He continued ... “There is a deck cam as well that records 24-7, everything, and it caught everything from the incident as well.”

As we reported ... Meadows fell overboard while crabbing on the Aleutian Lady fishing vessel off the coast of Alaska on Wednesday, Feb. 25. When his unresponsive body was recovered from the Bering Sea, first aid and attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful.

Green told Us Weekly the crew "did everything we could to save him," but acknowledged that "out at sea," it's "no easy task" trying to save someone's life.

A spokesperson for the Discovery Channel previously gave TMZ a statement, saying ... "We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows. This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time.”

It is still unknown whether Discovery will air the incident.