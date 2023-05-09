'Deadliest Catch' Deckhand Pees on Fishing Gear for Good Luck In New Episode

Since Urine the Crab Biz, Why Not Pee on the Fishing Gear?!?

"Deadliest Catch" is back with more wild twists and turns ... and we've got an exclusive look at the moment a deckhand blesses the fishing gear with her urine!!!

In a new episode of the crab fishermen series, Captains Wild Bill Wichrowski and Linda Greenlaw are met with an interesting request from deckhand Maria Dosal ... after repeatedly pulling in empty crab pots at sea.

Ya gotta see the clip! Maria tells the captains about her native culture's custom of throwing pee all over the fishing gear for good luck and prosperity. And, that's precisely what she wants to do.

Linda looks a bit startled ... but lo and behold Maria gets the green light and it all goes down on the boat!

It might sound pretty insane to folks on dry land, but they make it clear there's a ton of superstition and tradition at sea.