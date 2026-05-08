Late 'Deadliest Catch' Star Todd Meadows' Final Days on Fishing Boat Caught on Camera

Play video content Video: Final Moments of ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Todd Meadows Captured at Sea Discovery

Todd Meadows -- the star of "Deadliest Catch" who died while filming Season 22 -- said fishing in Alaska was one of his "dreams" ... right before the tragedy that claimed his life.

Discovery Channel released a behind-the-scenes clip of Meadows on YouTube Friday ... in which he says it has "been one of my dreams and goals to make it up here. I’ve been to Alaska a few times, but never to fish, just to vacation and to hang out with family.”

He says he took the gig to teach his kids -- he was a father of three -- that if they work hard, they could achieve any goal they set their minds to.

Of the then-impending experience, Meadows adds, "It’s gonna be fun. I’m just fortunate that I fell in love with it.”

As we reported ... Meadows fell overboard while crabbing off the coast of Alaska while "Deadliest Catch" cameras were rolling. Discovery has said it will not air footage of Todd's death.

He died from "drowning with probable hypothermia" and "submersion of body in cold water" ... according to his death certificate. A GoFundMe set up to help his wife and children has raised more than $61K to date.

Todd was 25.