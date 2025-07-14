Seth Rollins Knee Injury 'Doesn't Look Good' ... Triple H Says

Play video content Peacock/WWE

Seth Rollins' knee injury might be as bad as it looked ... as Triple H provided an update on the WWE Superstar's status on Sunday -- and it's not giving much hope for fans.

Rollins suffered the ailment Saturday night in Atlanta during his match with LA Knight ... and roughly 24 hours later, the promotion's COO admitted it "doesn't look good."

Triple H opened up on the incident while meeting with the media after Sunday's all-women's "Evolution" event ... and he said early tests were inconclusive about the full extent of the injury.

"He'll be in Birmingham tomorrow with Dr. Duguas," he said. "We'll get an MRI and hope for the best. See where we can go with that."

The accident occurred while Rollins attempted a move off the ropes on Knight during Saturday night's main event ... with footage showing his knee buckling after he landed.

The match ended shortly after with Seth eating the pin. After the show went to commercial ... a fan caught him letting out multiple "f***s" as he was assisted to the back.

The 39-year-old has a history of injuries -- just last year, he tore his meniscus in his left knee in 2024.

Seth Rollins was helped to the back after the match #SNME pic.twitter.com/rM54UUhs0k — Superfan Smilez (@SuperfanSmilez) July 13, 2025 @SuperfanSmilez

In 2015, he tore his ACL and MCL in his right knee ... and in 2017, he re-tore that same MCL.

Despite the rough situation, Rollins was in attendance on Sunday to catch his wife Becky Lynch's successful defense of her Intercontinental Championship belt against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

It all comes on the heels of Rollins and Lynch's beach house getting burglarized in Los Angeles while the two were at "Monday Night Raw" last week.