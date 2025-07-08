Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch's Beach House Burglarized

A Southern California beach house belonging to Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch was burglarized on Tuesday morning, TMZ Sports has learned.

Cops tell us ... the WWE Superstars' Playa Del Rey pad was hit at around 3 AM, just hours after Lynch and Rollins performed at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. for Monday Night RAW.

Penta got Paul Heyman out here cutting promos in Spanish 😭😂



Seth Rollins leaned over to Bronson Reed and said “When did this mf learn Spanish???” 😭😂 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/VboUbLw7Pj — Public Enemies Podcast (@PublicEnemiesHQ) July 8, 2025 @PublicEnemiesHQ

We're told no one was inside the home at the time of the break-in.

Law enforcement sources say the suspect(s) busted through the home's rear slider and took cash from the residence. Rollins, we're told, was the one who made the 911 call to report it.

So far, no arrests have been made ... and an investigation remains ongoing.

Lynch and Rollins -- alongside their four-year-old -- have been spotted at the home often ... in fact, Lynch shared a picture on her Instagram of Rollins inside the residence's living room just last month.

The two wrestlers, as you know, began dating in 2019 and got married in 2021. They had their daughter, Roux, in 2020.