Seth Rollins Rocks MSCHF's 'Big Red Boots' During WWE's Raw, Stomps The Miz!

What's worse than getting stomped by Seth Rollins?! Getting stomped by the WWE Superstar as he rocks a pair of MSCHF's "Big Red Boot" ... the viral/trendy footwear that's reselling for over $1K and is all the rage among celebs!

On last night's episode of Raw, Rollins came out to the ring at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to confront The Miz ... and it was impossible not to notice his choice of footwear.

Seth was cutting a promo calling out Logan Paul for being an attention-seeker ... when Miz clowned him for wearing the "stupid Super Mario boots."

Austin Theory interrupted the segment, but Rollins temporarily got rid of him, before turning his attention back to Miz, and delivering his signature "Curb Stomp" finisher, boots and all.

Seth is the first WWE star to appear on TV wearing the popular boots, but he isn't the only famous person joining the wave, and he won't be the last.

Diplo pulled up to Madison Square Garden Monday night and was seen wearing the boots courtside while he took in the Nets-Knicks game in a battle for New York.

Last week, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit up Crypto.com Arena (the night LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer) sporting the boots.

SGA pulled up in the Big Red Boots 🔴👀 pic.twitter.com/yhAb3Y5Kxv — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023 @NBAonTNT

Lil Wayne, Janelle Monae, and a bunch of other celebs and athletes also wore the Big Red Boots.

Janelle Monáe hooping in the MSCHF big red boots is a vibe 🔴pic.twitter.com/zmYT2BbMBa — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 11, 2023 @DefPenHoops

The Big Red Boots release wide on February 16, and while MSCHF is only charging $350, the BRBs are already selling for $1,200 on the secondary market.