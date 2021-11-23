WWE Superstar Seth Rollins Attacked By Fan During 'RAW' ... Fan Arrested

Scary moment in the WWE on Monday night ... Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan during "RAW" -- and the wrestler needed droves of security to help get the guy off of him.

It all went down just seconds after the superstar had beaten Finn Balor in the ring at Barclays Center in New York ... when a man left his seat, jumped some railing, and speared Rollins while the 35-year-old was on his way back to the locker room.

Bra im at wwe n brooklyn somebody attacked seth rollins 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yNoUfaBoVo — Jay (@kash_vL) November 23, 2021 @kash_vL

Video shot by fans standing next to the altercation is WILD -- the man absolutely rocked Rollins ... taking him to the ground in violent fashion.

Rollins was able to fight back long enough for WWE refs and security to help him -- and fortunately, Seth was able to wriggle free and avoid any serious injury.

WWE officials confirmed the attack was not fake at all ... and said they were working with law enforcement to make sure the man "will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

"WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously," WWE officials said.

TMZ Sports has learned the NYPD did arrest the fan ... and the man has since been hit with 3 criminal charges -- attempted assault, attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs and disrupting a live sporting event.