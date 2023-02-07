LeBron James Becomes NBA's All-Time Leading Scorer, Passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LeBron James is officially the NBA's all-time leading scorer ... the Lakers superstar passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points logged in league history on Tuesday night.

James accomplished the feat against the Oklahoma City Thunder ... in front of a Crypto.com Arena crowd that featured a slew of celebs and former athletes -- including Abdul-Jabbar himself.

Jay-Z, Floyd Mayweather, Dwyane Wade, Shannon Sharpe, Usher and Bad Bunny were all there too.

Jay-Z is ready to watch Bron make history 🍷 pic.twitter.com/IJd4yYPlMh — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023 @NBAonTNT

LBJ needed 36 points to pass Kareem heading into the game ... and after scoring 20 in the first half, he got the rest in the third quarter.

HISTORY.



With this bucket, LeBron James moves past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! pic.twitter.com/N6V5RxPe6r — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023 @NBAonTNT

A fadeaway jumper earned him the record -- and the game was stopped so James could be honored. During the break, James was swarmed by his family members and friends -- as a hype video for James played on the arena's jumbotron.

Commissioner Adam Silver also spoke at center court following the record-breaking basket ... telling LeBron, "You are the NBA's all-time scoring leader. Congratulations." Abdul-Jabbar then passed a basketball to the future Hall of Famer, and gave him a hug.

Kareem 🤝 LeBron



What a moment pic.twitter.com/oJy1Len9UM — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023 @NBAonTNT

James wiped away tears, before he took the mic and thanked the crowd in attendance. He finished his thank you speech by saying, "F***, man!"

The record is a monumental one -- after Kareem set it in 1984 ... many believed it would never be touched again. But James got the 38,388 that he needed in the 1,410th game of his career -- accomplishing the feat in 150 games less than KAJ did.

James was as consistent as one could possibly be in his chase for the record -- never averaging less than 20.9 points per game in a season. In fact, in his 20th NBA season this year, the 38-year-old is averaging 30 points per game.