Seth Rollins Not Pushing Daughter To Be Wrestler, I'll Support Her In Anything!

Play video content

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's 2-year-old daughter has two WWE Superstars for parents ... but she could grow up to be a pharmacist for all they care -- 'cause The Architect tells TMZ Sports they'll support their kid in whatever she wants to do with her life.

Wrestling has been known to be a family affair ... with families like the Flairs, Rhodeses, Johnsons and more dominating the sport over generations.

So, when we caught up with Rollins, we had to ask if that's something he'd like to see with his daughter, Roux ... and he made it clear their household isn't going to force anything.

"That's up to her, man," Rollins said at LAX this week. "Whatever she wants to do, I'm on board. I support her 100%."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

If Roux does want to follow in their footsteps, 37-year-old Rollins says she'd find herself amongst the top female entertainers in the world .... 'cause he had high praise for the ladies of WWE.

"I will say our women are the most talented on the planet."

Rollins -- who married Lynch in 2021 -- also gushed about his partner ... adding, "My wife is the best to do it. I'm a lucky man and anybody who gets to exist around her is lucky as well."

Roux wouldn't have to go far for advice if she wants to wrassle ... after all, Seth also owns a wrestling school, Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, in Iowa.