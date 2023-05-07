Bad Bunny Beats Damian Priest At WWE Event in Puerto Rico

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bad Bunny I'm a Smash Hit in More Ways than One ... Defeats Damian Priest at WWE Event in Puerto Rico

5/7/2023 6:57 AM PT
ONE BAD BUNNY
WWE

Bad Bunny impressed Kendall Jenner in addition to millions of wrestling fans Saturday night, after defeating Damian Priest in a featured event.

BB made his grand entrance to his 2017 hit, "Chambea," as fans sang along.

3/23/21
GETTING BAD
WWE

The show went down in Bad Bunny's OG stomping ground ... Puerto Rico.

Kendall's BF is on a roll ... he defeated The Miz in a tag team match at WrestleMania 37.

bad damian
WWE

It's kinda interesting ... both Bad Bunny and Priest are from Puerto Rico, but the crowd was squarely on BB's side.

Bad Bunny at Coachella 2023
Launch Gallery
BAD BUNNY'S COACHELLA PERFORMANCE Launch Gallery
Getty

From headlining Coachella to another win at WWE ... dude's got range!

