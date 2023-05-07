Bad Bunny Beats Damian Priest At WWE Event in Puerto Rico

Defeats Damian Priest at WWE Event in Puerto Rico

I'm a Smash Hit in More Ways than One ...

Play video content WWE

Bad Bunny impressed Kendall Jenner in addition to millions of wrestling fans Saturday night, after defeating Damian Priest in a featured event.

BB made his grand entrance to his 2017 hit, "Chambea," as fans sang along.

Play video content 3/23/21 WWE

The show went down in Bad Bunny's OG stomping ground ... Puerto Rico.

Kendall's BF is on a roll ... he defeated The Miz in a tag team match at WrestleMania 37.

It's kinda interesting ... both Bad Bunny and Priest are from Puerto Rico, but the crowd was squarely on BB's side.