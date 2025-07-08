Golfer Shoved Into Pond During Wild On-Course Altercation

A golfer was thrown into a pond and then beaten in the face by a flurry of punches during a dispute on the course ... and the wild altercation was captured on video.

It's unclear when and where the dispute went down -- some online have speculated it occurred recently in Canada and involved a former NHL player -- but check out the footage, it's one of the craziest fights you'll ever see on a tee box, regardless.

It's unclear when and where the dispute went down -- some online have speculated it occurred recently in Canada and involved a former NHL player

It all appeared to start when some golfers were urging a man in front of their group to speed up his pace of play.

You can see in the footage, the guy insisted they "cry about it" -- before he called one of them a "p***y." He then seemed to challenge one of them to a fight.

It all eventually led to the man getting shoved into a nearby body of water -- but somehow, that didn't end the dispute.

The video shows the guy crawled out of the shrubs and tried to keep the fight going -- although he ended up on the ground again after he was blasted by a slew of right hands.

The tiff lasted a few more moments -- before, mercifully, a man stepped in and separated the two.

The clip's so intense, it's actually already caught the attention of several celebs -- with everyone from ex-NFL running back Stevan Ridley to former ESPN talent Trey Wingo leaving comments on the video.