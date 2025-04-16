Golfer Bloodied In Wild Brawl On Course

A night out at the golf course ended up looking more like an MMA fight for a pair of Canadians on Monday.

Check out some video from Two Eagles Golf Course & Academy in West Kelowna, BC ... you can see two groups appeared to get into a quarrel over pace of play -- before things turned violent.

🚨👮‍♂️🥊 #WATCH — A brawl broke out at Two Eagles Golf Course in Kelowna, BC, during a Monday night league. Witnesses say slow play was the cause of the altercation with the blue shirt group having hit into a slower group which lead to one man suffering a broken jaw. Cops were… pic.twitter.com/ry5YQ4aNPa — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) April 16, 2025 @NUCLRGOLF

Based on some of the commentary in the footage, one of the groups seemed upset that the other was being impatient with how long their swings were taking ... and confronted them on a tee box.

That's when two of the men from rival groups -- one wearing a white polo and the other donning a blue one -- began pushing each other.

Suddenly, the guy in the blue started unloading right hands -- connecting on plenty of them. Eventually, the man in the white walked away from the scene bloody ... though the tiff still raged on.

At one point, it seemed another man was looking to trade punches -- though, thankfully, the violence ceased.

Both groups continued to yell at each other ... before the video cut off.

We talked with a Two Eagles spokesperson about the fight on Wednesday ... and they confirmed police were called out to the scene -- and added they're still evaluating potential punishment for the combatants.