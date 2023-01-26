PGA Tour Star Max Homa Battles Bee On Golf Ball Mid-Round

PGA Tour star, Max Homa's mind was off of birdies and onto bees during his round on Thursday -- at least momentarily -- 'cause one of the winged insects landed right on his ball ... and didn't want to move!!!

The funny scene all happened on the ninth green at Torrey Pines at the Farmers Insurance Open ... when Homa went to line up his birdie putt.

Another type of stinger on the course today for @MaxHoma23 🐝 pic.twitter.com/xiB26vDJXN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 26, 2023 @PGATOUR

Broadcast video shows as the 32-year-old golfer reached down to examine his ball, a bee was parked on it ... and seemed rather cozy.

Homa tried -- carefully, we might add -- to get the little guy to move, but he wasn't budging.

"He's tyring to get rid of a frequent flyer there," one of the event's broadcaster's joked.

Eventually, Homa got it to fly away -- avoiding the stinger in the process.

Max Homa rolls in the birdie try on 14 at @GolfTorrey South, moving to 7-under and T-2 at the @FarmersInsOpen. 📈



📺: Golf Channel and @peacock pic.twitter.com/rXpD5Fcg4l — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) January 26, 2023 @GolfChannel