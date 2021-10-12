J.R. Smith Steps In Beehive, Requires Medical Attention ... In 1st College Golf Tourney

J.R. Smith's up-and-down first college golf tournament has just hit a new low ... he stepped in a beehive while playing a hole Tuesday and required medical attention.

The former NBA player -- who joined North Carolina A&T's golf team this year -- was playing in his final round at the Elon Phoenix Invitational at in Burlington, NC, when he hit a wayward shot on the 12th hole.

.@TheRealJRSmith gets the medical cart called in after stepping on a bee hive while searching for his ball in the woods. Currently on the 12th hole and now letting other groups play through while he’s being evaluated. @GolfDigest @RiggsBarstool @SportsCenter @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/IIqsAmfuOO — Jared Bunder (@jbunder12) October 12, 2021 @jbunder12

Smith -- according to witness Jared Bunder -- went into the woods to search for the ball ... but then stepped on a pile of bees.

Images from the scene show Smith was clearly in some pain -- he rubbed his foot/ankle area repeatedly -- and he ultimately required assistance from on-site medics.

@TheRealJRSmith attacked by a whole nest of yellow jackets in first golf tournament. He has received treatment and resumed play. pic.twitter.com/U6lz5G6eAX — Matt Page (@mattpage13) October 12, 2021 @mattpage13

Smith, per Bunder, let other groups play ahead of him while he received the medical care.

Smith's scorecard shows he was able to return to action, though, finishing the 12th hole with a double bogey. He then rebounded to card a par on the ensuing Par 4 13th.

So far, Smith is 2-over through his first four holes of his final round.