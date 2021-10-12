J.R. Smith Steps In Beehive, Requires Medical Attention In 1st College Golf Tourney

J.R. Smith Steps In Beehive, Requires Medical Attention ... In 1st College Golf Tourney

10/12/2021 7:14 AM PT

J.R. Smith's up-and-down first college golf tournament has just hit a new low ... he stepped in a beehive while playing a hole Tuesday and required medical attention.

The former NBA player -- who joined North Carolina A&T's golf team this year -- was playing in his final round at the Elon Phoenix Invitational at in Burlington, NC, when he hit a wayward shot on the 12th hole.

Smith -- according to witness Jared Bunder -- went into the woods to search for the ball ... but then stepped on a pile of bees.

Images from the scene show Smith was clearly in some pain -- he rubbed his foot/ankle area repeatedly -- and he ultimately required assistance from on-site medics.

Smith, per Bunder, let other groups play ahead of him while he received the medical care.

Smith's scorecard shows he was able to return to action, though, finishing the 12th hole with a double bogey. He then rebounded to card a par on the ensuing Par 4 13th.

So far, Smith is 2-over through his first four holes of his final round.

As we reported, Smith didn't have the best start to his first tourney with North Carolina A&T ... logging scores of 78 and 83 in his first two rounds. He's currently in 81st place.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later