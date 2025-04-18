Jelly Roll Says He Once Pooped His Pants Onstage

Play video content FOX

Jelly Roll is sharing an embarrassing moment from one of his performances ... opening up about the time his cheeks opened up and unleashed a poop in his pants in the middle of a gig.

The "I Am Not Okay" singer admitted to crapping his britches onstage in an appearance Friday, alongside Luke Bryan on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

While discussing some of their most embarrassing moments, Jelly Roll told Jennifer, "I popped myself one time. I did, I'm sorry."

As is so often the case, Jelly Roll says he was hoping it was just going to be a fart ... until it wasn't.

Jelly says ... "I didn't know. I was confident it was all air."

While this is the first time Jelly Roll is sharing the nasty nugget in public, it sounds like some people with floor seats got way more than they paid for, because he also told Jennifer some folks in the crowd noticed and got turned off.

Unclear where or when this happened, but Jelly Roll says, "I watched this crowd go from loving me to just being completely out." Yeah, that'll happen.