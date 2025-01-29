Jelly Roll Putting on Concert for Los Angeles First Responders, Guests

Jelly Roll may sing the song "Save Me" ... but, Saturday night he's giving back to people who ran headlong into danger to save L.A. amid the recent devastating wildfires -- putting on a benefit concert for first responders and their families ... TMZ has learned.

Multiple sources tell us mass emails have already been sent to several SoCal fire departments and law enforcement agencies ... giving them until midnight tonight to request tickets for the once in a lifetime show. To be clear: the show is only for first responders and their guests ... no general admission.

A source tells TMZ ... the event is not a fundraiser ... Jelly Roll is putting on the concert out of the kindness of his heart to thank all the first responders who've worked tirelessly to battle the deadly wildfires.

The event just went live on Ticketmaster ... offering first responders in L.A. up to four tickets for themselves and friends or family to watch the artist, and his unnamed "friends," perform at the Rose Bowl Saturday night.

Tickets are free ... but, the Rose Bowl only has so many seats -- and, first responders who request tickets will find out how many they're actually getting tomorrow.

Play video content TMZ.com

The show starts at 8 PM Friday ... and, though Jelly Roll is the only artist named on the site, it also mentions he'll be joined by "friends" -- so, don't be surprised if a special guest star shows up to sing with JR Saturday.

Obviously, Jelly Roll's concert isn't the only show with a connection to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles earlier this month ... 'cause FireAid -- the benefit concert for victims of the L.A. wildfires -- is taking place at Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum Thursday in Inglewood.

Jelly Roll's playing that show too ... a pretty hectic week for the star who clearly wants to give help Angelenos get back on their feet after the tragic natural disaster.