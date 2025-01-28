Steve Ballmer Vows To Match L.A. FireAid Benefit Concert Donations

The L.A. FireAid concert is getting massive contributions from the biggest names in the music industry ... but now the event is getting a financial boost from Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, who will match every donation during the event livestream!!

Event organizers made the announcement Tuesday morning ... saying the former Microsoft CEO -- who has a net worth of $129.4 billion -- and his wife, Connie, will help double the impact of the benefit.

This contribution is on top of the $15 million donation the couple pledged a few weeks ago to assist those impacted by the L.A. wildfires.

"We love L.A. and are committed to supporting the communities affected by the devastating wildfires," the Ballmers said. "In coordination with our local partners, Ballmer Group will contribute to addressing immediate food and shelter needs in the community and supporting our first responders."

Tons of artists will be performing for the cause ... including Billie Eilish, Tate McRae, Green Day, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lady Gaga and a ton more. The night of music is so big, it will be held in both the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum.