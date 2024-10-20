Jelly Roll Calls X 'Most Toxic' App Ever, Says He's Quitting It

Jelly Roll says X users are a bunch of "Wild Ones" ... saying people go crazy on the app and throw horrible comments back and forth -- and, he says he's out on it.

The singer-songwriter posted to X earlier Sunday ... kicking it off by calling the platform formely known as Twitter "the most toxic negative app to exist ever — PERIOD."

JR says the social media site isn't the same as it's always been ... saying he's always heard it was the Wild West, but it's gone further than that -- becoming simply a safe space for people to express all of the vile vitriol anyone could wanna spit.

Roll ends his message by simply saying he's done on the social media app ... getting the heck away from all the negativity.

Worth noting ... not the first time Jelly Roll has taken a break from social media. Back in April, his wife Bunnie XO told fans he quit after relentless bullying over his weight.

Some celebs -- like Flavor Flav -- came to his defense ... but, Jelly Roll later told Variety the toxicity was terrible , but so was the addiction. Roll essentially said he was spending too much time scrolling, and it wasn't good for his mental health.

