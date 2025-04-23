Jelly Roll Recommended for Pardon by Tennessee Board Over Past Crimes

Jelly Roll is one step closer to getting his felon status dropped as he continues to distance himself from his troubled past.

The country singer -- who has been in the slammer more than three dozen times -- was endorsed for a pardon by the Tennessee Board of Parole on Tuesday following a 45-minute hearing.

He was present for the monumental meeting and seemed to be overjoyed after the vote was cast in pictures showing him hugging Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall. Hall shared the snaps on X, writing ... "A year ago, I wrote Gov. Bill Lee asking for a full Pardon for Jason 'Jelly. Roll' Deford … today the Board unanimously recommended his Pardon."

The vote was unanimous, with one member recusing, according to The Associated Press. Under Tennessee law, the pardon must be signed off by Gov. Bill Lee ... meaning Jelly Roll's fate lies in his hands.

During the hearing, the "Save Me" hitmaker told the parole board he yearns to be an example of hope for those struggling with their lives so they know "change is truly possible," per AP.

He added ... "One of the reasons I’m asking for your recommendation … is because I’m looking to take my message of redemption … [across] the rest of the world."

JR has been open about his criminal past over the years ... candidly revealing he was first arrested at age 14 and was in and out of the slammer about 40 times over the next decade. Notably, he was booked for aggravated robbery at age 16 and charged as an adult.

In an interview with Billboard, he called the robbery "the worst decision" he "could have made in life."

Jelly -- who recently admitted to soiling his pants onstage -- also told the outlet he began turning his life around at age 23 when his daughter, Bailee, was born. He was incarcerated during the special moment for drug dealing.

Play video content TMZ.com

The "Liar" singer is certainly on a far different path than he once was -- he's now a Grammy-nominated country artist who performed internationally for the first time in July 2024 after his criminal past caused complications when booking international venues.

He's also off hard drugs ... revealing last May he strictly uses marijuana to deter him from anything more serious.

Play video content 1/11/24

Not to mention, Jelly Roll speaks at prisons, rehab centers, and schools -- and even spoke in front of Congress to support new legislation to address fentanyl overdoses.