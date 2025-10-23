Bunnie XO Claps Back at Hater's Comment on Jelly Roll Cheating Revelation

Bunnie XO doesn't take nothin' from no one ... and is clapping back at a hater shaming her for staying with Jelly Roll after he cheated on her.

Check out the screenshot -- the interaction went down on Instagram after a troll posted they can no longer look up to Bunnie after she'd take a cheating man back ... adding they're "super bummed."

The media personality had an epic response ... she flipped the narrative on its head by applauding herself for being a strong woman who can "face pain head-on, do the work, and rebuild with the man she loves instead of running or gossiping."

She even shades the commenter, adding ... "Growth isn't weakness, it's grace. But not everyone's built for that kind of strength. I pray you never have to feel that pain bc you're judging another woman's life." Mic dropped.

ICYMI ... Jelly Roll has been vocal about his regrets over cheating on the love of his life, saying on the "Human School" podcast this week his infidelity is "one of the worst moments" of his adult life.

Play video content Human School Podcast

But, just like Bunnie said ... the country star confirmed the two of them put in the work, and they're now stronger than ever.

Oh, and Bunnie has a whole lot more to say ... 'cause she revealed on her IG story more will be coming out in her February 2026 book!

She and Jelly Roll got engaged on stage at one of his concerts in 2016, and they tied the knot the same night at a chapel in Las Vegas.