Jelly Roll Says Louis Vuitton in Sydney, Australia Treated Him Like a Criminal

Jelly Roll’s Aussie shopping spree hit a major snag ... he says the Louis Vuitton crew in Sydney treated him less like a VIP and more like he was about to rob the place!

The singer vented on IG Tuesday, posting a clip of himself walking away from the store in question ... saying the LV staff looked at him and his buddy like they were straight-up criminals.

Jelly doubled down, saying he's never been more scrutinized like a criminal ... even joking the last time people stared at him like that, he actually was one.

Luckily, he seemed to take it all in stride, laughing it off like a true good sport ... and goes without saying, Jelly’s come a long way from his criminal past -- and with a 200-pound weight drop, he’s practically unrecognizable these days.

Looks like he just wanted to snag some high-fashion 'fits for his new look, but instead got shown the door. Talk about a buzzkill!