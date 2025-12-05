Jelly Roll Used to Do Cocaine On His Birthday, Now He Gets High Off Running

Play video content Instagram / @jellyroll615

Jelly Roll's 41st birthday had him on cloud nine, but the only high he got was from a solid run.

The rapper posted a video on Instagram Thursday, showing him mid-workout ... "I used to drink and do cocaine on my birthday. I used to do codeine and pills on my birthday. Now on my birthday, one of my best friends wakes me up and says, 'Let's go for a f**king run.'"

JR had already worked up a sweat as he jogged alongside his buddy, Cam Hanes.

According to a separate post from Cam, the two were "crushing a 5k."

JR said, "If you didn't enjoy your birthday this year, you can change it by next birthday, baby!"

The "Son of a Sinner" artist has reportedly lost nearly 200 pounds after, at one point, reportedly weighing as much as 550 pounds.

And his waistline isn't the only change to his appearance lately ... JR debuted his new clean-shaven babyface last month. It was the first time he did away with facial hair in a decade.

At the time, he joked that he looked like a Ninja Turtle.